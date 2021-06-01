FIRST ALERT: Hurricane season begins Tuesday, now is the time to prepare

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With hurricane season beginning on Tuesday, homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to be prepared.
Hugo, Matthew and Florence are just a few names of hurricanes that ravaged the Carolinas in previous years. With each storm, survivors learned firsthand about the dangers of flooding, heavy rainfall and storm surge.
Subtropical Storm Ana formed before the official start of hurricane season, but posed no threat to Myrtle Beach.
After a record-breaking season last year, the latest forecast continues to call for another above average season in terms of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes. Our next named storm is set to be Bill.
Our WMBF First Alert Weather team wants the community to be as prepared as possible before, during and after the storm hits. Be sure to visit our hurricane resource page for tips on what you can do to be hurricane-ready.
Here are ways you can take action now:
- Stay informed. Download the WMBF Weather app to get emergency alerts and updates on your phone. Also purchase a weather radio.
- Plan to evacuate. Know your community’s evacuation plan, evacuation routes and how to receive alerts.
- Build an emergency kit. Keep it ready at home, at work and in the car.
- Buy flood insurance. Most home insurance policies do not cover flooding. National Flood Insurance Program policies take 30 days from the date of purchase to go into effect. Visit FloodSmart.gov to learn more about protecting your home.
- Protect your documents. Keep computers and important documents in a waterproof container and create digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels.
While there are no chances of development in the Atlantic right now, it’s important to continue to check in with the WMBF First Alert Weather team daily during those tropical updates.
Live. Tropics. Now. is just one of the ways you can stay updated with any storm or potential storm that could form in the Atlantic. It’s a way to get the First Alert days or even weeks in advance.
Be sure to tune into our hurricane special this Friday at 7 PM for a look at some tips and tricks to get you prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. Our First Alert weather team will have plenty of new information for you ahead of the peak of hurricane season.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.