FIRST ALERT: The Grand Strand’s hurricane history

Two years later, a slow moving disaster – Hurricane Florence. What had been forecast to hit directly as a category 4, Florence rapidly weakened before landfall but also slowed to a crawl after making landfall near Wilmington. It took the center of Florence a full 24 hours to cross through Horry County – at times only moving at 1 to 2 mph. The resulting rainfall was staggering and record-shattering. Just north of the North Carolina border, rainfall totals reached 30 to 40 inches. Lumberton recorded nearly 36 inches of rain, Loris picked up 24 inches – and now holds the record for the most rain ever dropped by a hurricane in South Carolina. The river flooding that followed was catastrophic. The Waccamaw River surged past the record set by Matthew by a full 4 feet. Nearly 90,000 structures across North and South Carolina were flooded, thousands had to be rescued. 51 people were killed across the Carolinas.