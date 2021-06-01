FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, rain chances increase this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get out and enjoy today while you can! Rain chances return this week to bring much needed rain to the area.
Highs today will climb into the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies this week. After a weekend of the beaches being packed, it’s going to be another great day to hit the beach or pool if you can! Highs will feel comfortable and the sunshine will be around before clouds thicken up by the middle of the week.
A taste of the summertime humidity will return by the middle of the week along with increasing clouds and rain chances. Our scattered showers and storms will return Wednesday afternoon and ramp up into Thursday and Friday. While no day looks like a complete washout, it does look like there will be some winners when it comes to the rainfall totals. Especially with scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.
Highs through the rest of the work week will reach the low-mid 80s each day under a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t cancel any plans you have for this week. Just know that you might have to dodge some showers and storms, especially for the end of the work week.
Rain chances will continue into the weekend, but will continue to remain scattered. While you won’t see the rain each day, the rain will be around. Most locations pick up between 1″ and 2″ of rain through the week.
