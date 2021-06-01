Earthquake confirmed in Lexington County

By Kevin Arnone and Jazmine Greene | May 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 5:39 AM

SUMMIT, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was picked up by a seismograph in South Carolina Monday evening.

The magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 6:53 PM near Summit in Lexington County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was recorded at a depth of 1.4 KM and 4 KM to the SW of Summit, South Carolina.

An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.

Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.

