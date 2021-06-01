Earthquake confirmed in Lexington County

SUMMIT, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was picked up by a seismograph in South Carolina Monday evening.
The magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 6:53 PM near Summit in Lexington County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
It was recorded at a depth of 1.4 KM and 4 KM to the SW of Summit, South Carolina.
An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.
Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.
