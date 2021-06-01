Deputies ask for help finding missing 80-year-old woman in South Carolina

BEREA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information concerning the whereabouts of 80-year-old Patricia Caldwell Batson.
Patricia was last seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Batson Drive in Berea before she left in a 2017 gold Toyota Avalon with South Carolina tag QZE-862.
Deputies said she suffers from several medical complications, including memory loss.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
