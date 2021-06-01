Coroner: Victim in Conway Waffle House shooting dies

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in Conway that claimed the life of one person.
The incident happened at the restaurant on Highway 501 and El Bethel Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.
Authorities said there was one victim in the shooting. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, that person died from their injuries.
Long said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting. He added no charges have been filed at this time, as the case remains under investigation.
The two people involved are not employees of the Waffle House, according to authorities.
