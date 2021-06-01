Coast RTA is offering a free entertainment shuttle service all summer

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -Starting Tuesday June 1, Coast RTA’s Entertainment Shuttle will begin service to area attractions, dining and select shopping destinations in downtown Myrtle Beach. The Entertainment Shuttle is a FREE shuttle designed for passengers to hop on and hop off at shuttle stops along the route.
The Entertainment Shuttle’s route covers most of the attractions within the city limits of Myrtle Beach as well as diverse selection of shopping and dining options for visitors and residents alike. The Shuttle operates continuously with service expected every 30 minutes, and begins at 9am and ends at midnight.
Brian Piascik, Coast RTA’s General Manager states, “We designed the Entertainment Shuttle to allow visitors to stay parked at their resorts/hotels and ride to their desired entertainment or attraction along our route. Or, locals can park along the route and ride the Shuttle to the beach, downtown attractions or dining.”
Passengers can track the Entertainment Shuttle in real time by downloading the APP at www.CoastRTARideTracker.com. For more information regarding the Entertainment Shuttle, call Coast RTA’s Customer Service at 843.488.0865. A route map is available at www.RideCoastRTA.com.
