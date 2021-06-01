Cause of second North Myrtle Beach Flea Market fire listed as undetermined, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of the May 27 two-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market will be classified as undetermined, according to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched last Thursday afternoon to the flea market at 100 Highway 17 in Little River. It’s the second time in less than four months the building has caught fire.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said the fire was out as of around 6 p.m., as City of North Myrtle Beach crews cleared the scene shortly before then.
Northbound lanes of Highway 17 were then reopened later in the evening after being closed for several hours.
