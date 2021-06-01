Cause of second North Myrtle Beach Flea Market fire listed as undetermined, officials say

Cause of second North Myrtle Beach Flea Market fire listed as undetermined, officials say
Crews were called May 27 to a two-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 9:16 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of the May 27 two-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market will be classified as undetermined, according to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue.

RELATED: North Myrtle Beach Flea Market catches fire for second time this year

Crews were dispatched last Thursday afternoon to the flea market at 100 Highway 17 in Little River. It’s the second time in less than four months the building has caught fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said the fire was out as of around 6 p.m., as City of North Myrtle Beach crews cleared the scene shortly before then.

Northbound lanes of Highway 17 were then reopened later in the evening after being closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.