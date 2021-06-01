The Carrell Group builds homes that are strong and safe for hurricanes

They specialize in hurricane resistant construction and build ‘Fortified for Safer Living’ homes. “The first thing that we recommend and probably overall the best option in terms of protecting your house is impact rated doors and windows, the goal is to keep the storm out of the house, if a window gets compromised, the storm can get in, create uplift and do structural damage. If we can keep the storm out, that’s what were really trying to do” said President, Bruce Carrell.