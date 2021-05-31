12-year-old trumpet player performs ‘Taps’ on Memorial Day at Davidson College War Memorial

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The 24 notes of Taps are becoming a Memorial Day tradition to honor veterans who did while in combat.
“Taps Across America” invites musicians of all ages and abilities to sound Taps at 3 p.m. on Monday, Memorial Day.
“Taps Across America” was launched last year from an effort started by CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva, of Taps for Veterans.
Taps is instantly recognizable as the somber 24-note bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies.
Locally, 12-year-old trumpet player Ben Mitchell played Taps Monday afternoon to pay tribute to war heroes who lost their lives in battle.
“I am doing this to help honor the fallen on Memorial Day,” Mitchell told WBTV.
Mitchell played Taps at the Davidson College War Memorial - a memorial that honors college alumni who died in service from World War I to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He played Taps immediately after the Westminster clock chimed three on Monday.
