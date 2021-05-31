Woman dies one day after crash along Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a woman died a day after a crash in Myrtle Beach.
Police responded to a crash Friday morning on South Kings Highway at 13th Avenue South. They said four people were sent to the hospital from the crash.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 27-year-old Lacy Pratt succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night. Pratt lived in the Myrtle Beach area.
Willard said Pratt crossed the center line on South Kings Highway and hit an oncoming vehicle.
Myrtle Beach police are investigating the crash.
