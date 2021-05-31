TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 17 Bypass crash near Coastal Grand Mall shuts down all northbound lanes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has caused major back-ups along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that all northbound lanes are closed at Pine Island Road, right in front of the Coastal Grand Mall.
We do know that Myrtle Beach police are responding to the crash.
Right now it’s not clear how many cars are involved in the wreck or if there are any injuries.
WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.