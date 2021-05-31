Myrtle Beach’s airport sees another busy day as Memorial Day travelers head home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport saw another busy travel day on Monday as Memorial Day visitors headed home after the holiday weekend.
According to the airport’s website, the TSA checkpoints had a wait time of about 20-30 minutes. Normally, the wait times around five minutes.
The airport also advised people to arrive two hours before their departure time and also schedule ground transportation ahead of time to avoid a wait.
But despite the crowds, out-of-towners, like Shari Hirschfield from Ohio, told WMBF News they were happy they were able to make to the Grand Strand this weekend, especially since many COVID restrictions have been lifted here.
“Business seemed to be normal everywhere. It was nice to be able to not wear masks because we still have to wear masks back home. Crowed but not overcrowded. We had spots around us on the beach. It was perfect,” Hirschfield said.
MYR officials said it had 266 flights coming in and out of the airport over the weekend.
They added that bookings are looking strong even after the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.