Memorial Day “felt like a normal start to summer” for vacationers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- As Memorial Day weekend comes to a close, thousands made their way to the Grand Strand to celebrate the unofficial start to summer.
For most vacationers, this extended holiday weekend is their first major trip in more than a year since the pandemic began.
And while not everyone is vaccinated, those that are say they felt safe making the trip down to Myrtle Beach to kick-off the start summer.
Plenty of tourist were ready to enjoy some sunshine after spending last Memorial Day on their couch alone in quarantine.
“It’s totally normal this is the best time we’ve had this year and I’ve been here six years, it’s been really nice and everyone is having a good time,” said Kris Deering.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says hotels are reporting 19% increase in occupancy than in 2019, let alone last year’s down year.
Vacationers said last year was tough on a lot of people mentally, financially and emotionally.
And while most COVID restrictions are lifted in our area they say being vaccinated made them feel safe traveling.
Dearing moved to the Grand Strand from New Jersey and said last Memorial Day just didn’t feel right.
She works as a bartender and timeshare manager and after one of the worst years she’s ever experienced business is back up and booming.
“We are booming because everything was shut down, there was absolutely nothing, so coming back to work it is amazing and busy by far the busiest season I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here,” said Deering.
Everyone I spoke with says they had an enjoyable time visiting the Grand Strand.
Many hoping to be back for the Fourth of July.
As for the traffic loop along Ocean Boulevard that was lift Monday morning and traffic has resumed in both directions as normal.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.