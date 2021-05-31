‘It’s a special day’: Grand Strand communities reflect on those who died serving our country

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Across the Grand Strand, ceremonies were held to remember the brave men and women who served our country but never came home.
On Monday morning, there was a Veterans’ March, a Battlefield Cross Ceremony and then a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ballroom.
Over 100 people filled the ballroom for the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“It brings back memories,” said Jaime Lleras, an Air Force veteran. “I personally lost two friends of mine in Vietnam. Take some time to thank them for what they gave to this country.
Lt. Colonel James Davis, who retired from the U.S. Army, delivered the Memorial Day address. He said it is a day for him to remember those who died in service.
“What they’ve done is make sure we have a safe nation. It’s hard for our servicemembers who’ve been a part of that because we’re the fortunate soldiers who get to go home,” Davis said.
But he added it’s also a day reflect on the people who did make it back home, but have never been the same since serving.
“I think about my best friend who didn’t die in combat but came back with PTSD and never became himself again,” Davis said. “No one dies from PTSD but it just changes your life. It changes your life until it’s no longer worth living.”
Davis said he wants people to remember the freedoms we enjoy today are because of the men and women who gave their lives. He added it’s important that no one forgets that on not just Memorial Day, but every day.
“It’s a special day because of the folks that died so we can take time to do this, go beyond saying thank you for your service. Take some sort of action. What action are you taking to memorialize who died for us. What we do is worth fight and dying for. Go beyond just having a barbeque and do something special,” Davis said.
The city of North Myrtle Beach also held a service early Monday morning at Veterans Memorial at the Parks and Sports Complex.
Organizers were excited to finally be able to put on the event this year and honor servicemembers once again.
“I actually expected a good turnout because people haven’t been getting out and people miss doing this ceremony,” said Kevin Rorer, the commander for VFW Post North Myrtle Beach
The VFW partners with the American Legion for these ceremonies. There will be another one in November for Veterans Day.
