Horry County Fire Rescue sees uptick in calls during busy Memorial Day weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue saw an increase in calls as thousands of people came to the Grand Strand for the Memorial Day weekend.
Crews ran an average of 239 calls per day from Friday through Monday, according to the department’s Twitter page.
One of those calls was a crash on Saturday involving two motorcycles on Highway 90. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
“We stay busy, diligent, well trained and prepared to help the people we serve,” Horry County Fire Rescue said.
To compare, Horry County Fire Rescue crews ran an average of 218 calls during the weekend of May 21. During the weekend of May 14, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an average of 222 calls per day.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.