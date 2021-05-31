HCFR crews respond to two-car crash with entrapment in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-car crash around 4 p.m. Monday along East Highway 9, near the Aberdeen Country Club, in Longs.
They said there was a reported entrapment with the crash. Crews had to pop open a door in order to reach one person who was trapped in the car.
HCFR warned there may be delays in the area while crews investigate and clear the crash.
