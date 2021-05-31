FIRST ALERT: Better rain chances return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our weather pattern finally turns to a wetter one as we move through the workweek.
Tuesday will be the cooler and driest day this week as afternoon highs approach 80°. Enjoy the low humidity, the summertime mugginess makes a return through mid-week.
Warm and muggy weather is back with us Wednesday and lingers all the way through the end of the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s with a heat index into the lower 90s.
More humidity will finally allow the return of afternoon rain chances. We’re expecting scattered downpours and storms starting Wednesday, continuing through Sunday. While you won’t see rain each day, the rain will be around. Most spots see between 1″ and 2″ of much-needed rainfall this week.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.