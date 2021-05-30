3-year-old girl drowns in SC lake, says coroner

IVA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A little girl’s body has been found in Lake Secession after an accidental drowning.
The Abbeville coroner’s office says they received the first calls about a missing 3-year-old child at 9 p.m. on Saturday night.
An hour later, the coroner’s report says the Abbeville County Search & Rescue/Dive team was dispatched to a lakefront home on Lake Ridge Drive in Iva.
The report says the girl was found in 8 feet of water.
The girl’s identity is currently being withheld and officials say her family was visiting from Fort Mill, SC for the holiday weekend.
The coroner says the drowning appears to be an accident and an autopsy has been scheduled.
