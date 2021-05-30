Multi-vehicle crash hospitalizes 2 deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized after being hit by a car.
The SCHP says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the highway patrol by directing traffic away from a previous wreck on I-26 East when both deputies were hit.
SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee says one deputy was in a patrol car and the other was outside the vehicle when they were hit at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers closed the roadway for a ‘period of time’ beyond the College Park Road exit. They also had a detour in place.
SCHP was encouraging motorists to take the exit for Summerville and Moncks Corner instead.
The SCHP says the crash is under investigation and the Multi-Disciplinary Action Team will be taking part.
