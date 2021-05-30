Multi-vehicle crash hospitalizes 2 deputies

Multi-vehicle crash hospitalizes 2 deputies
The SCHP says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the highway patrol by directing traffic away from a previous wreck on I-26 East when both deputies were hit. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 30, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 1:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies were hospitalized after being hit by a car.

The SCHP says the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the highway patrol by directing traffic away from a previous wreck on I-26 East when both deputies were hit.

SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee says one deputy was in a patrol car and the other was outside the vehicle when they were hit at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers closed the roadway for a ‘period of time’ beyond the College Park Road exit. They also had a detour in place.

SCHP was encouraging motorists to take the exit for Summerville and Moncks Corner instead.

The SCHP says the crash is under investigation and the Multi-Disciplinary Action Team will be taking part.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.