‘I pray every day for them’: Military Appreciation Days parade held at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of people gathered at The Market Common Saturday to take part in this year’s Military Appreciation Days parade.
Many residents have family members that were in the Armed Forces, and came to show their support despite a busy Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach.
“We pay tribute to these people that we lost,” said Denise SantaCroce. “For everything that we have today, because we wouldn’t sleep underneath the peace of the freedom from this country.”
For Frankie Thompson, an Army veteran, Saturday was a day he remembered his comrades that die at war.
“I pray every day for them,” he said. “I am still blessed to be here but them like I say I pray for them every day as a matter of fact I lost one of my soldiers two days ago.”
At the parade, military personnel was honored as veterans shared their own experiences with their children.
“A lot of old folks here saying their war stories and I am here to say some of my own,” said Thompson
Thompson also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the community.
“I feel great, I feel wonderful, I am excited to be here today,” he said.
Other residents also wanted to show their gratitude for those who have served and continue to serve our country.
“Thank you for your service veterans, you are the best,” said Rick Gordon.
