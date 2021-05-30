FIRST ALERT: Much cooler end to the weekend, sunshine returns Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this morning are running about 10-20 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday. That will be the trend throughout the rest of Sunday, cooler and more comfortable temperatures while drier air moves into the area. This dry air will eventually help break up the clouds and give way to sunshine before the day is all said and done with.
For Memorial Day, the forecast couldn’t be better for spending time outside. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Humidity won’t be an issue thanks to the dry air sticking around for the start of the week.
As we head into late next week, it is looking likely that rain will make a much needed return to the forecast. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible heading into Thursday and Friday. While it’s not the best timing approaching a weekend with plenty of plans to go around, we definitely need the rain and will take what we can get.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.