FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Memorial Day, late week humidity and rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful Memorial Day will followed by increasing humidity and the risk of much needed rain by the end of the week.
After a bit of a cool start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly through the morning into the afternoon with temperatures today hitting the upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s inland. Skies will be sunny through the day.
Tonight will be clear and comfortable again with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday will be another nice day with afternoon temperatures a bit warmer - the lower 80s at the beach and middle 80s inland. A few more clouds will drift overhead by the afternoon and evening as humidity starts to increase.
The first bout of true summertime humidity starts to return by the middle of the week. With the steady supply of moisture on the increase, the chance of much needed rainfall will also start to increase.
The first risk of shower and a few storms will arrive on Wednesday with rain chances at 30%.
Much better rain chances arrive on Thursday and Friday with chances as high as 60% to end the week. With high humidity in place, the risk of a passing shower or storm will be in place at times From Thursday through Thursday night and into Friday.
It’s too soon to determine if enough rain falls to improve the ongoing drought conditions, but some rainfall totals through the end of the week could end up over one inch.
Temperatures will remain warm with the increasing humidity. Afternoon temperatures each day will climb into the lower to middle 80s.
