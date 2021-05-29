Shots fired into Maxton home, police investigating

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Maxton are investigating after shots were reportedly fired into a home Thursday night.
Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said officers were called to the 300 block of Carolina Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Responding officers later found a home was struck along with vehicles in the area.
No injures were reported, but police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.
“An individual’s home should be their peace and solace,” Nelson said in a statement. “This incident has taken that from our citizens residing in this neighborhood.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.
