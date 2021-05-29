FIRST ALERT: Pop-up showers and cooler temperatures into the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a few late morning showers, the better chance of pop-up storms and warm temperatures will take place through Saturday afternoon. Only a 30% chance of rain is on the way today, which isn’t a wash out by any means. With that being said, a few showers could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. It’s a good idea to remain weather aware throughout today.
A few lingering light showers will be possible for Sunday morning, but cooler and drier air quickly moves in. This will make way for increasing sunshine, lower humidity, and much more comfortable temperatures into Sunday afternoon.
For Memorial Day, it will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 80s and an overall dry day on tap. This will make way for a beautiful day to hold any outdoor plans.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.