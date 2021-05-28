TSA officials ask passengers to check what they pack before flying

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time in 16 months, officials with airports nationwide said they are seeing an increase in travelers during the summer season by the millions.
With more people getting to set to fly, Transportation Security Administration officials are offering a few reminders as travelers pack for their flights.
“We are asking our passengers to pay attention to what’s in their bag, as it slows down the screening process when we have prohibited items like oversize liquids, knives and even firearms,” Mark Howell, TSA’s regional spokesperson, said.
At this time, TSA officials said they have arrested three people for gun possessions in an airport, including a woman from South Carolina.
Over the holiday weekend, TSA is expecting 65,000 to 70,000 passengers per day through their security checkpoints, according to a CNN report.
They ask travelers to please be cautious.
