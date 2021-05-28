TBI: Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee teen who was last seen in October of 2019 and the subject of an Amber Alert and Endangered Child Alert issued earlier this week is reportedly safe.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found now 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, safe in Samson, Alabama.
Daphne went missing after visiting her non-custodial father John Westbrook for a weekend and never returned home.
On Feb. 23 John was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne’s disappearance, according to TBI. It is unclear if Daphne was with him when she was found or if he is in police custody.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.