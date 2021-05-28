Police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting near North Myrtle Beach restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police have taken a man into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in a restaurant parking lot.
Authorities announced Driscoll Riggins was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Durance McCray.
Police said the shooting happened late last Friday night in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s at 2200 Little River Neck Road.
A witness told officers that the suspect fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle from the outside.
McCray was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety thanked everyone who assisted in helping to apprehend the suspect.
