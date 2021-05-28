Police: Family dispute ends with stabbing, car crash in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A family dispute in Hartsville ended with one woman stabbing another before driving away and crashing a car, authorities said.
According to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday at a home off Barefoot Street. The assailant left in a gray four-door sedan before authorities could arrive, he said.
One block away, the woman crashed the car into a telephone pole and then hit a vehicle parked in a driveway, according to law enforcement.
Both the driver and the stabbing victim were taken to the hospital for treatment, Blair said.
He added that crews with Duke Energy were working to restore power.
