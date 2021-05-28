Myrtle Beach’s Memorial Day weekend traffic plan goes into effect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach traffic changes are officially in place for the Memorial Day weekend.
The plans include:
- All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one-way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles only.
- Motorists will access Ocean Boulevard only from an access avenue that has a stoplight at Kings Highway. The access avenues are 21st Avenue North, Mr. Joe White Avenue, 9th Avenue North, 3rd Avenue South, 9th Avenue South, 13th Avenue South, 19th Avenue South, 25th Avenue South, 27th Avenue South, and 29th Avenue South.
- The following avenues have been designated as emergency avenues: 16th Avenue North, 8th Avenue North, 6th Avenue South, and 17th Avenue South. These lanes have been designated for use by public safety and city officials.
- For safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Boulevard, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Barriers will be in place to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadway
- Should traffic demands exceeded roadway capacity, a team of officers will be deployed to divert the traffic to a less congested area. Traffic control devices have been staged at various intersections across the city to support the plan
- The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be assigned to eight intersections across the city from, 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. SCHP will control and direct traffic in those intersections to ensure traffic is moving and the intersections do not become congested
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.