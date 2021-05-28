Myrtle Beach first responders stress beach safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While the weather feels like a picture-perfect Memorial Day weekend, first responders in Myrtle Beach say conditions are prime for rip currents to form.
“What we recommend you do is swim parallel to the shore, and then try to swim back in once you stop feeling that pull,” said Capt. Jon Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Evans also explained the biggest thing to remember is not to fight the current.
If you need help, you’ll see ocean rescue crews patrolling up and down the beaches.
Officials also want to remind visitors to apply plenty of sunscreen and hydrate as the summer sun beating down.
With all the extra cars and motorcycles coming into town Evans also says to remind yourself that accidents can be more common.
The department is also anticipating a rise in calls for missing children.
“It’s very important for kids and parents to know, where they are on the beach,” said Evans. “Because once you get out there, a lot of the hotels on the backside look very similar.”
He also urges visitors to pay attention to which access points they use to get to the beach.
