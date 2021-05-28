Myrtle Beach firefighters could see pay boost in July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters could see a little more in their paycheck in July.
The increase in firefighter pay is part of the ongoing budget negotiations happening among Myrtle Beach city leaders.
The fire department gave a presentation showcasing the need for a pay increase across the board. It stated that the current salary is hindering the department’s recruitment and retention.
The presentation also showed that the Myrtle Beach Fire Department has one of the lowest starting salaries in the Grand Strand area.
“All local fire departments have recently addressed or are currently in the process of addressing salaries,” according to the presentation.
Currently, the average starting salary for a firefighter/EMT is $41,000. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department wants to increase that to $43,005 starting in July. The maximum would be $66,757.
Now if a firefighter has or obtains a paramedic certification, that would add an extra $7,000 to their yearly salary. So, starting salary would be $50,005. The maximum for a firefighter/paramedic would be $73,757.
A firefighter’s pay scale increases based on experience.
There are also incentives for being part of the Ocean Rescue team. Those in Tier 1 could get a $2,500 bonus while those on Tier 2 may get a $1,500 bonus. The bonuses would be distributed after beach season and must work a minimum number of beach shifts to qualify for the bonus.
The presentation stated that the total cost for the pay increases and bonuses would be $711,004.
