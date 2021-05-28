Memorial Day ceremonies taking place in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Communities across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are set to honor fallen members of the Armed Forces this Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, May 29, the Military Appreciation Days Parade and Family Picnic in Myrtle Beach will take place.
According to information from the city, the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Farrow Parkway in The Market Common. It will feature grand marshal Rocky Bleier and honorary grand marshal Clarence Tompkins.
Bleier served in Vietnam and went on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tompkins is from the area and served during World War II.
The picnic will begin at 11 a.m. at Valor Memorial Garden, located at 1120 Farrow Pkwy., in The Market Common, according to information from the city. It goes until 2 p.m.
Then on Monday, May 31, the Veterans’ March along Ocean Boulevard will start at 9 a.m. It goes from 16th to Ninth avenues north. At 9:30 a.m., there’s a Battlefield Cross Ceremony at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 N. Ocean Blvd, a press release stated.
It’s followed by the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N. Oak St., at 11 a.m. Veterans from every conflict and branch will be recognized. Later in the afternoon, the Memorial Day Tribute and Documentary Film will be showing at the Grand 14 Cinema starting at 2 p.m.
A memorial service is set for Monday in North Myrtle Beach. The ceremony will take place at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, located at 150 Citizens Circle in Little River, starting at 10 a.m.
In Darlington, the city and the American Legion Post 13 will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Darlington Veterans Memorial, located at the corner of North Main Street and Orange Street.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.