Man wanted, allegedly involved in multiple Florence County catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a man connected to a series of catalytic converter thefts in the Pee Dee.
The Florence Police Department says Bobby Joe Filyaw is wanted on charges stemming from a May 6 incident on South Casuha Drive, where he stole a catalytic converter.
Authorities added that Filyaw was also allegedly involved in the theft of numerous other catalytic converters off parked vehicles throughout Florence County.
If caught, police said he’s facing charges of petty larceny, malicious injury to personal property and transportation of stolen nonferrous metals.
He was out on bond after facing several counts of similar charges, but that bond has been revoked.
Filyaw remains at large as of Friday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
