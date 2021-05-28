Man charged in deadly shooting near Loris park

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting near a Loris park, according to authorities.
The Loris Police Department said that Stephon Antwain Johnson was taken into custody Thursday.
Officials said the shooting occurred May 19 near Watson Park, in the area of Cox Road and Cannon Street.
Police said the incident did not occur at the park itself.
Officials later identified the victim as 20-year-old Shaquan Cox, of Loris.
Police said the US Marshals Service, SLED and the Horry County Police Department all assisted in apprehending Johnson.
He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday.
