Loris police arrest armed robbery suspect

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is in custody after allegedly robbing a convenience store, according to police.
The Loris Police Department says the suspect, Jonathan Joe Hemingway, is accused of robbing the Speedway gas station on Broad Street earlier this month.
Officials said Hemingway presented himself as being armed and threatened to kill a store employee, demanding they give him money from the register.
He then left the store with cash, cigarettes, alcohol as well as a biscuit and a hot dog.
Police said SLED and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office both assisted in Hemingway’s arrest.
He is charged with armed robbery.
Hemingway is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday.
