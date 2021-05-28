Grandmother gets $10K bond for concealing death, accessory charges after child’s remains found buried in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The grandmother of a 4-year-old child whose remains were found buried in the backyard of a home in north Charlotte has received a $10,000 bond for her charges connected to the case.
The child, who has been identified as Migellic “Jellie” Young, was found outside of a home on Braden Drive, near Charlotte’s Firestone Park.
The child’s mother Malikah Diane Bennett was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death, and first-degree murder.
On Thursday, the child’s grandmother, 53-year-old Tammy Moffett, was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact (murder) in the case.
On Friday, Moffett received a $5,000 secured bond for each charged, totaling $10,000.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective P. Diekhaus is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
