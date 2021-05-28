Flags on Front Street in Georgetown will be up year round

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -The owner of The Cottage in Downtown Georgetown wanted to show the patriotism of what she likes to call ‘Small Town USA’ and that is how the ‘Flags on Front Street’ project started.
With the help of the Georgetown Business Association, small businesses in Downtown Georgetown are now hanging American flags outside of their businesses. The plan is to keep the flags up year round and raise money every year to buy new American Flags so they always look nice.
This project is a great way to beautify Georgetown and it came together right before Memorial Day.
