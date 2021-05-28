FIRST ALERT: Summer-like afternoon ahead, scattered storms return this weekend

Changes will start to return to the forecast over the Memorial Day Weekend as a cold front moves into the Carolinas from a low pressure system well to our north. Saturday will start off warm and a bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and to 90 inland. As we head into the middle of the day and the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will return, bringing much-needed rain to some in the area.