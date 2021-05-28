FIRST ALERT: Summer-like afternoon ahead, scattered storms return this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather will continue today before changes arrive for Memorial Day Weekend.
It’s another mild start to the day with temperatures quickly climbing this morning and into the afternoon. We will see another round of hot weather with highs returning to 90 along the beaches and into the middle 90s across the Pee Dee.
Changes will start to return to the forecast over the Memorial Day Weekend as a cold front moves into the Carolinas from a low pressure system well to our north. Saturday will start off warm and a bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and to 90 inland. As we head into the middle of the day and the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms will return, bringing much-needed rain to some in the area.
While no widespread or drought busting rain is expected, hit and miss showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible. Keep this in mind for those outdoor plans on Saturday, especially along the beaches. Rain chances will climb to 30% by the afternoon and evening hours.
The cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, bringing the heat to an end for the week. Lingering clouds and an isolated shower will be possible early on Sunday before we start to see clearing take place. Sunday will turn out to be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Memorial Day itself will be quite pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.