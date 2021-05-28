FIRST ALERT: A few storms and a cool down for Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Memorial Day weekend will feature a few showers and storms along with a cooling trend.
Tonight will see fair skies and mild temperatures dropping into the lower 70s at the beach and to near 70 inland.
A cold front will move near the area on Saturday with a risk of a few showers and storms late in the day. A mix of sun and clouds early in the day on Saturday will allow afternoon temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 80s across the beaches and into the upper 80s to near 90 inland.
By the afternoon and evening, the cold front will move closer and interact with heat and humidity in place to spark off hit or miss showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. The rainfall will not be widespread and not everyone will see it - rain chances will peak at around 30%.
The cold front will move off shore during the overnight hours of Saturday and be just off shore by daybreak on Sunday. A few light showers and mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the first half of Sunday with rain chances at 20%. High temperatures on Sunday will be much cooler - in the upper 70s to near 80.
Memorial Day itself will be quite pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
