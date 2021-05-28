Darlington High School releases ticket information for softball state championship

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington High School has released ticket information for Game 2 of next week’s Class 4A softball state championship series.
The school announced Friday that tickets for its June 3 game against the Upper State champion go on sale at noon Monday through its online ticketing system.
Any tickets reserved for families of players that are not bought will be added to the general admission sale on Wednesday.
Darlington also says it will expand its seating capacity to 484 by opening new seating areas at Lady Falcons Field. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged.
Officials said the changes meet the SCHSL’s participation requirements, as well as the Darlington County School District’s own COVID-19 protocols.
The Lady Falcons won the Class 4A Lower State championship Wednesday, sweeping their series with Colleton County in two games.
Darlington will face either Catawba Ridge or Lugoff-Elgin in the best-of-three state title series next week.
Game 1 of the series will be held at the site of the Upper State champion.
