Coroner identifies pedestrians killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two pedestrians who were killed in a Myrtle Beach crash on Thursday have both been identified.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, both died as a result of a crash on 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
Bellamy added that Morris and Hart were visiting Myrtle Beach from Terre Haute, Indiana.
According to Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, the crash happened at the intersection between two vehicles.
One of the vehicles then struck both Morris and Hart as they were on the sidewalk.
Lanes in the area were shut down for several hours Thursday, and the crash remains under investigation.
