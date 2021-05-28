CCU’s Gary Gilmore receives FCA Jerry Kindall Character in Coaching award

The award’s namesake, Jerry Kindall, passed away on Christmas Eve 2017. The legendary coach and baseball standout was well-known and respected among his peers and those he coached over the years. He was the first person in NCAA history to win NCAA Division I College World Series titles as both a player and a head coach, winning a title as the shortstop for the 1956 National Champion University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, and later coaching the University of Arizona Wildcats to three national championships (!976, 1980, and 1986) over 24 seasons. Kindall was a three-time ABCA National Coach of the Year, the recipient of ABCA’s prestigious Lefty Gomez Award in 1999, and inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.