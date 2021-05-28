Atlantic Beach becomes ghost town amid second straight year with no Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach is normally one of the most popular Memorial Day weekend spots along the Grand Strand for people to gather.
However, this year, it looks much different.
Bikefest was canceled for the second year in a row by the town, meaning the typically packed streets are nearly empty.
Atlantic Avenue, normally the hub for vendors, has nothing along the side of the road.
A few bikers were seen driving through the town, only to leave immediately after realizing nothing was going on.
It’s leaving those who stopped by Atlantic Beach with a strange feeling of unfamiliarity.
“Well we’re trying to figure out what’s going on,” said James Graham. “We didn’t know it was canceled until we got here.”
Graham and his nephew, Brandel, are visiting from Atlanta.
They were surprised to find out the event they normally stop by every year to visit was not happening.
“I was looking forward to different vendors for food purposes and maybe just the music,” said Brandel Graham.
However, even without the normal excitement of Bikefest, those visiting are staying positive.
“Given the fact that I didn’t have the chance to come down here last year due to this outbreak, this is a great time for me to come again, just in case the country closes down by the Fourth of July,” said Larry Pittman, who’s visiting from North Carolina.
Visitors say they’re not letting the cancellation of Bikefest ruin their time.
“It’s not really that big of a deal, that was just a plus,” said Brandel Graham. “The biggest thing is family and just the excitement of the ride.”
