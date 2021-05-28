Four injured in Kings Hwy. crash in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A motor vehicle accident Friday morning in Myrtle Beach has blocked a portion of Kings Highway.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the northbound lanes of Kings Highway at 13th Avenue South are closed due to the collision.
According to Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, two cars were involved in the crash and four people were sent to the hospital for treatment.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes at this time.
