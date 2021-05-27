Police: Two pedestrians killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach involving pedestrians.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the southbound lanes of 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway are shut down as of 1:35 p.m. due to the collision.
Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest said two pedestrians sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at this time.
Updates will be provided as they come in.
