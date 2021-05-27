Police searching for suspects in Florence hotel assault

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects connected to an assault earlier this month. (Source: Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff | May 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 5:28 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects connected to an assault at a Pee Dee hotel.

The Florence Police Department says the assault happened at the Days Inn on Dunbarton Street on May 18.

Authorities also released photos of both suspects on Thursday.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

