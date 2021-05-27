Police searching for suspects in Florence hotel assault

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects connected to an assault at a Pee Dee hotel.
The Florence Police Department says the assault happened at the Days Inn on Dunbarton Street on May 18.
Authorities also released photos of both suspects on Thursday.
More details about the incident were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
