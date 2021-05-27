Police find unexploded ordnance in Myrtle Beach shed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities found an unexploded ordnance in Myrtle Beach and will dispose of it Thursday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to a home where the ordnance was found while the owner was cleaning a shed.
MBPD says it called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to assist with the investigation.
Police added that the ordnance will be disposed of sometime Thursday afternoon and that residents may hear a loud boom.
