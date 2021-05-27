Nearly 60 employers set to participate in Florence job fair

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of employers are expected to participate in a job fair Thursday in Florence, according to a press release.
The event – hosted by SC Works Pee Dee, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Regional Airport - will be held at the Florence Regional Airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Officials say Rep. Tom Rice will be a special guest.
Job seekers should bring copies of their resume to share with employers. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
According to the release, the following employers are scheduled to attend the job fair:
1. Adeeco
2. Ard Trucking
3. Blood Connection
4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield
5. Canfor
6. City of Florence
7. City of Lake City
8. Clean World
9. Coastal Plains Restaurant
10. Comfort Keepers
11. Diamond Hill Plywood
12. Elite Quartz Manufacturing
13. Fibers Industries
14. Florence Chamber Of Commerce
15. Florence County DSN Board
16. Florence Regional Airport
17. Georgia Pacific
18. Gregory Poole
19. Harbor Freight
20. Hope Health
21. I H Services
22. Kelly Services
23. Kelly Services (Education)
24. Marion Dillon County Board of Disabilities and Special Need
25. McCall Farms
26. McLeod Health
27. Nan Ya Plastics South Carolina Plant
28. Nightingale
29. Palmetto Corp
30. Palmetto Staffing
31. PDRTA
32. Pee Dee C.A.P Headstart
33. People Ready
34. Pepsi Cola of Florence
35. QVC
36. Raines Hospitality
37. Raldex Hospitality
38. Ruiz Food
39. SC DEPT OF CORRECTION
40. SC VOC Rehab
41. SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy
42. SCWORKS
43. Signode
44. SMFC
45. Social Security Administration (SSA)
46. South Carolina Highway Patrol
47. South East Express
48. Southern Crown Partners
49. Staybridge Suite Raldex
50. Tender Care Home Health
51. Terminix
52. The Yanhis Cxompany
53. Thermo King of Florence
54. True To You In- Home Patient Care
55. Veteran Village Nursing Home
56. Victors
57. W. Lee Flowers
58. Wyman Gordon
