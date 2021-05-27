Nearly 60 employers set to participate in Florence job fair

Nearly 60 employers set to participate in Florence job fair
By WMBF News Staff | May 27, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 7:07 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of employers are expected to participate in a job fair Thursday in Florence, according to a press release.

The event – hosted by SC Works Pee Dee, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Regional Airport - will be held at the Florence Regional Airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials say Rep. Tom Rice will be a special guest.

Job seekers should bring copies of their resume to share with employers. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

According to the release, the following employers are scheduled to attend the job fair:

1. Adeeco

2. Ard Trucking

3. Blood Connection

4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield

5. Canfor

6. City of Florence

7. City of Lake City

8. Clean World

9. Coastal Plains Restaurant

10. Comfort Keepers

11. Diamond Hill Plywood

12. Elite Quartz Manufacturing

13. Fibers Industries

14. Florence Chamber Of Commerce

15. Florence County DSN Board

16. Florence Regional Airport

17. Georgia Pacific

18. Gregory Poole

19. Harbor Freight

20. Hope Health

21. I H Services

22. Kelly Services

23. Kelly Services (Education)

24. Marion Dillon County Board of Disabilities and Special Need

25. McCall Farms

26. McLeod Health

27. Nan Ya Plastics South Carolina Plant

28. Nightingale

29. Palmetto Corp

30. Palmetto Staffing

31. PDRTA

32. Pee Dee C.A.P Headstart

33. People Ready

34. Pepsi Cola of Florence

35. QVC

36. Raines Hospitality

37. Raldex Hospitality

38. Ruiz Food

39. SC DEPT OF CORRECTION

40. SC VOC Rehab

41. SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy

42. SCWORKS

43. Signode

44. SMFC

45. Social Security Administration (SSA)

46. South Carolina Highway Patrol

47. South East Express

48. Southern Crown Partners

49. Staybridge Suite Raldex

50. Tender Care Home Health

51. Terminix

52. The Yanhis Cxompany

53. Thermo King of Florence

54. True To You In- Home Patient Care

55. Veteran Village Nursing Home

56. Victors

57. W. Lee Flowers

58. Wyman Gordon

