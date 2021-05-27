Myrtle Beach property taxes to remain unchanged in new fiscal year budget

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s budget for the next fiscal year does not include a property tax increase.
According to information from the city, the Myrtle Beach City Council gave first reading this week to a $292 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Leaders said the property tax rate will remain unchanged at 78.9 mills.
“Owner-occupied homes will continue to receive a Tourism Development Fee credit of 76 percent on their city property taxes,” a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page states.
In addition to property taxes, fees for solid waste service and recreation programs remain unchanged in the new budget, city leaders said.
Water and sewer rates for Myrtle Beach residents, however, will increase slightly due to higher wholesale costs and needed system improvements, the social media post states.
According to city officials, the average family using 6,000 gallons of water per month will pay an extra $1.96 monthly beginning with August utility bills.
Additionally, stormwater utility fees also will increase $1.38 a month to pay for additional stormwater projects and system maintenance, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.